Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Welcome Their First Baby

Jason Derulo isn't "Ridin' Solo" anymore.
The 31-year-old singer is officially a dad! Just two months after Jason and Jena Frumes announced they were expecting their first child together, the social media influencer revealed her baby boy has finally arrived.
"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king," Jena captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, May 18. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed."
The internet personality shared that her newborn son arrived one day before Mother's Day, Saturday, May 8. However, the pair is keeping other details of their baby boy to themselves, like his name and what he looks like.
But Jena did give her followers a peek into her and Jason's first few moments as new parents. In one photo, the couple posed together with huge smiles on their faces as the 27-year-old influencer cradled their son. Another image showed the two in the hospital bed, spending one-on-one time with their little one.
While the "Whatcha Say" singer hasn't publicly announced the birth of his baby boy, he did previously gush over his new role as a father. In late March, the musician shared a video of himself with Jena, where she debuted her baby bump for the 'Gram.
"Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life," Jason wrote on Sunday, March 28.
Days later, the duo revealed they were expecting a baby boy. But according to the "Savage Love" singer, he knew all along he was going to have a son.
"I already know what it is though," he expressed in a video at the time. "I think it's a boy because the stomach's sitting kind of low and it looks like a ball."
In April, the couple celebrated their baby shower, with Jason raving, "Our baby boy already getting showered with so much love. Thank u to everyone that came to our baby shower."
In August 2020, the performer opened up about his romance with the YouTuber, telling Page Six that they met at the gym and began their relationship at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We met at Equinox," he told the outlet. "We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her there once before. The second time, I was like, let me go talk to her. And the rest is history."
The rest is history, indeed!