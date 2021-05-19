This $30 Swimsuit Has 3,300+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"I am so in love with this suit! The color and fit is perfect. Great quality too! The ruching is so flattering and makes my stomach look flatter. I am 5'3" 145lbs usually a size 6 or small/medium and I ordered a medium which fit great on me! If you're a lot more blessed in the chest area then I'd size up."

"Extremely beautiful & flattering. This is the first bathing suit I've worn (post kids) that I feel great in. Makes my stomach appear narrower and flat, like magic. Just the right coverage in the bum. Chic top. Def no granny suit here and so comfortable. Love the sheen of the material and slight ruching."

"I can't say enough how much I love this suit! Super flattering, somehow makes my stomach look flat. For reference I'm 5'6'' and 138 pounds and the small (my normal size) fit perfectly. Body is pear shaped- bigger butt and hips, not-flat stomach, smaller on top. Material was surprisingly thick and looks / feels high quality. Looks expensive, not the low-cost suit that it is."

"Love this suit! For a woman who is curvy with a small chest, one piece suits are difficult to find! I am a 38 A/B and this actually fits, with little to no gaping if the straps are tightened just right! This one fits in all the right places!"