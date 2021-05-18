American Horror Story Season 10 & the Spinoff Will Be Here Before You Know It

Ready for a scary summer?
On Tuesday, May 18, FX Network's chief John Landgraf announced that American Horror Story season 10 and its spinoff series, aptly titled American Horror Stories, will debut this summer. According to The Wrap, this TV update came during a media briefing held by Disney, who owns FX, prior to their upfront presentation.
Apparently, this July, fans of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will first be treated to American Horror Stories and then can expect the new season of AHS later in the summer. "Coming in July, exclusively for FX on Hulu is American Horror Stories, a spinoff of our long-running, award-winning hit series American Horror Story," Landgraf explained. "American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode."
As for the OG AHS? The spooky series is expected to premiere once the spinoff wraps and will conclude its season on Halloween. Way to put the treat in "trick or treat"!
As E! News readers well know, it's been well over a year since Murphy announced the stacked cast for season 10, which includes Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and more. Fast forward to March 2021, where Murphy, once again, got fans excited by announcing the season's movie-themed titled, American Horror Story: Double Feature.
The announcement video read, "Two horrifying stories… one season. One by the sea… One by the sand. More to come…" Apparently, season 10 will be broken up into two mini seasons.
Confused? Don't fret, we've broken down everything for you below.
For more TV news. click here.