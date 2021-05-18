Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s “Very Close” Bond With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama

Kourtney Kardashian has long believed that being a mom is "what life is about."
As E! viewers are well aware, she takes her role as mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, very seriously. And now that things are heating up with boyfriend Travis Barker, Kourtney has also welcomed his kids into the fold.
A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star exclusively tells E! News that she has become like a second mother to his 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, whom Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
"Kourtney has become very close with Travis' kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama," the source shares, adding that both she and son Landon, 17, "have a rough relationship with their mother, and Kourtney has been a huge support system."
Look no further than Alabama's recent social media comments for some evidence of their allegedly fraught relationship.
Per Page Six, the teen wrote on Instagram, "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?" She added, "Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."
Shanna responded to the "false and hurtful" claims with a statement to People on May 18, saying, "Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children's happiness and well-being."
She went on, "I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt. Encouraging relationships with both parents is a duty on both mother and father. I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them."
In light of the supposed tension, Alabama "looks up to Kourtney a lot," the insider shares with E! News.
The reality star, 42, likes to hang out with his kids and do fun activities together. The source notes, "She will invite Alabama over to the house for Pilates and lunch."
But it's deeper than just hanging out—"Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on," according to the source.
It's also helpful to their relationship that the couple lives down the street from each other, the insider continues.
"Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it's comforting for Alabama to have Kourt around," the source reveals. "Both of Travis' kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love. It's been a great fit for everyone."
However, Shanna appears to be less than thrilled about the new setup. Last week, Kourt adorably tattooed "I love you" on Travis' forearm. Seemingly in response, Shanna went to a medical professional to get her tattoo of Travis' name removed from her wrist. She told the technician, "It's my ex's name. Don't tattoo names on your body, kids. Don't do that."
Earlier this year, the former beauty queen liked a sus comment about the Blink-182 drummer "downgrading" in his latest relationship. E! News confirmed Travis and Kourtney were an item in January.
E! News has reached out to reps for Kourtney and Alabama for comment.