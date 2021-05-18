Danny Masterson Shares Selfie With Bijou Phillips as He Arrives to Court for Rape Case

Watch : Leah Remini Reacts to Danny Masterson's Rape Charges

Danny Masterson was joined by his family at a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, May 18, where a woman tearfully testified to her alleged rape by the That '70s Show actor.

On Tuesday, May 18, the 45-year-old star, who is facing three charges of forcible rape, shared a photo of his wife, Bijou Phillips, driving him to the preliminary hearing. "Had the most beautiful Uber driver drop me off at school today," Masterson captioned the selfie, including the hashtags "#uberwife #bijouphillips."

Masterson geotagged the location of the photo "Court House," but offered no other explanation for posting the photo ahead of the pre-trial hearing, which is being held for a judge to decide whether the case will continue to trial. Masterson has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

During the preliminary hearing, the accuser, who identified herself on the witness stand as Jen B., recalled visiting the actor at his home on April 25, 2003, according to the Associated Press. She stated that she stopped by his house with the intention of picking up a set of keys, but stayed for a drink, along with other individuals.