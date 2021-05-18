How to Rock the Lime Green Trend at Every Price Point

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't be afraid to embrace bright colors. Yes, black always works, but why not branch out and go neon? Recently, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian impressed in lime green dresses. Hailey Bieber, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II wore bright green blazers. Sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner sported vibrant green athletic apparel.

Sometimes, we don't have the budget to sport celebrity-inspired fashion trends. But, thankfully, we found lime green dresses, tops, pants, shoes, swimwear, activewear, handbags, outerwear, hair accessories, and even blankets and pillows within a wide range of prices. Keep on scrolling to see our favorite neon-hued picks.