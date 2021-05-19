Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

These All-Time Best Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Hit Just the Right Notes

From Jennifer Lopez's sheer gown to Taylor Swift's sequin jumpsuit, the stars often bring bold glamour to the Billboard Music Awards. Revisit the show's best looks of all time here.

By Samantha Schnurr May 19, 2021 10:00 AMTags
FashionAwardsLife/StyleCelebritiesBillboard Music Awards
Watch: 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Hear that? It's the sound of some seriously fabulous fashion on the way.  

With the 2021 Billboard Music Awards mere days away, it's only right that we start thinking about one of the most fun parts about music's big night: the clothes! With nearly three decades of ceremonies in the books, there are plenty of looks from the red carpet that have stood out over the years. 

Jennifer Lopez in that sheer, sexy and oh-so-glitzy Charbel Zoe Couture gown in 2015? Check! Taylor Swift's white cut-out jumpsuit that very same year? Check! Andy Cohen's 2018 pink suit? Check!

Those are just a few of the must-see outfits celebs have donned at the show. And, given the star-studded list of nominees this year, it's only a matter of time before a few more join the Best Dressed list. 

With Pink, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and many more of your favorite artists up for awards, we're willing to bet they're going to be dressed to impress as they prepare to accept a coveted statue. 

But, until then, take a walk down a very stylish memory lane and revisit the best looks of all time at the Billboard Music Awards below!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

In 2019, the actress brought a splash of sultry Hollywood glamour to the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in this plunging, sequin dress.

Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp
Britney Spears

Only the princess of pop could pull off this sexy shimmering look. 

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Rihanna

All suited up! This 2011 Billboard Music Awards look from Rihanna is just as chic today as it was a decade ago. 

Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Julianne Hough

At the 2019 ceremony, the ballroom pro posed in a glamorous take on the short suit set. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

Look what you made her do! The pop star marked the 2015 show with this showstopping Balmain jumpsuit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo blew the 2014 crowd away in this striking ruby Donna Karan design.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

One word: Sultry! Ms. Gomez showcases her sleek physique in a black cutout Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2012 show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

Looking sharp, Shawn! The "In My Blood" performer nails it at the 2018 ceremony.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kelly Clarkson

The Voice judge and 2018 Billboard Music Awards host  wowed in a long-sleeve, all-black Christian Siriano gown—something a modern-day Evil Queen would don.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

Before she was a Mrs., the blonde bombshell was busy dominating the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in this slinky Alexandre Vauthier gown.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens

Marvelous in Marchesa! The former Disney Channel darling looked like a dream ahead of the 2017 ceremony. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
BTS

In 2018, K-pop's hottest boy band went all out in coordinating Gucci threads. 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Zendaya

The star's simple yet bold look by Calvin Klein Collection is one we won't soon forget. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Janet Jackson

The music icon picked this edgy Rami Kadi design before receiving Billboard's Icon Award in 2018.

Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Kendall Jenner

There's something so chic about the futuristic-inspired ensemble by Olcay Gulsen that the supermodel wore in 2014. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
G-Eazy

A sequin lapel elevated the rapper's sophisticated suit in 2017.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

Balmain beauty! The Lip Sync Battle star went for the gold (and black and silver) in 2015.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via ABC
Carrie Underwood

As always, Carrie is a red carpet vision in this frothy Oscar de la Renta princess gown back in 2012.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

The A-lister can do no wrong, this ultra-sexy Charbel Zoe Couture gown included!

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
John Legend

In 2017, the singer-songwriter channeled his inner fashion maven in Gucci.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jenna Dewan

Hot mama alert! The Step Up star set the red carpet on fire in this leather mini-dress.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage via ABC
Katy Perry

In 2012, the pop star envisioned a "Teenage Dream" with this lavender Blumarine gown.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ciara

Only one word comes to mind after seeing the Julien MacDonald ensemble the singer rocked in 2018: Flawless!

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Andy Cohen

The Bravo patriarch turned heads for all the right reasons during the 2018 ceremony.

David Becker/Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale

There's something so white hot about the Hamel ensemble the actress sported in 2016. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

Wearing an embellished Balmain jumpsuit, the pop sensation came in like a wrecking ball to the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. 

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Kelly Rowland

Yup, she's indeed a silver siren in this textured Rami Al Ali confection back in 2013.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Nicole Scherzinger

Don't cha wish you could pull off this daring look, which The Masked Singer judge rocked to the 2017 event.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Shania Twain

The songstress makes a regal entrance at the 2013 show in this expertly draped pearl Pavoni by Mikael D. gown.

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Jaw-Dropping Farmhouse

2

Dr. Nassif Is Left Speechless By Patient's Nose in Botched Clip

3

Danny Masterson Poses for Selfie as Alleged Rape Survivor Testifies

4
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

5

Milo Ventimiglia Defends His Gym Shorts After Those Viral Pics

Latest News

Emma Stone Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

10 Things Angourie Rice Can't Live Without

Did You Picture This Outcome for Harry and Meghan 3 Years Ago?

This $30 Swimsuit Has 3,300+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

These Best Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Hit Just the Right Note

Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband

Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They/Them