These All-Time Best Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Hit Just the Right Notes

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Hear that? It's the sound of some seriously fabulous fashion on the way.

With the 2021 Billboard Music Awards mere days away, it's only right that we start thinking about one of the most fun parts about music's big night: the clothes! With nearly three decades of ceremonies in the books, there are plenty of looks from the red carpet that have stood out over the years.

Jennifer Lopez in that sheer, sexy and oh-so-glitzy Charbel Zoe Couture gown in 2015? Check! Taylor Swift's white cut-out jumpsuit that very same year? Check! Andy Cohen's 2018 pink suit? Check!

Those are just a few of the must-see outfits celebs have donned at the show. And, given the star-studded list of nominees this year, it's only a matter of time before a few more join the Best Dressed list.

With Pink, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and many more of your favorite artists up for awards, we're willing to bet they're going to be dressed to impress as they prepare to accept a coveted statue.