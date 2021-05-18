How Chrishell Stause Really Feels About Ex Justin Hartley "Quickly" Marrying Sofia Pernas

The heart wants what it wants.
Less than 24 hours ago, news broke that Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in a private ceremony.
The newlyweds, who first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, have yet to publicly share details about their nuptials. Justin and Sofia did, however, show off their new wedding bling at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16.
Naturally, fans of the This Is Us actor couldn't help but wonder how his ex-wife, Chrishell Stause, reacted to the news. After all, Justin filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star in November 2019, after just two years of marriage. And it was only four months ago that they finalized their divorce.
However, a source close to the Selling Sunset star exclusively tells E! News she isn't "entirely surprised by Justin getting married so quickly."
"It's not shocking to her. Chrishell knows Justin falls fast and moves quickly," the insider shares. "She wishes them well and has moved on from that part of her life. She's finally been able to heal her heartbreak and it's taken a while for her to be in a good place."
According to the source, the reality TV personality is "doing really well and keeping busy." Earlier this month, she and several of her Selling Sunset co-stars revealed they're already filming the fourth season.
But unlike last season, which captured how the couple's romance unraveled, the insider explains that Netflix cameras will explore Chrishell's "new dating life in L.A."
As the source put it, "You will see her very happy in this upcoming season of Selling Sunset."
In the midst of finalizing their divorce, Justin and Sofia's romance began to blossom, with the source sharing, "He was in a relationship with Sofia while he and Chrishell were still parting ways in their marriage."
However, the 44-year-old actor didn't start dating the Blood & Treasure actress until he and Chrishell had officially split. Although they first fueled romance rumors in May 2020, Justin and Sofia wouldn't make things Instagram official until New Year's Eve.
"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!" Justin captioned his post at the time, alongside a black-and-white selfie of him and the 31-year-old actress.
In October 2020, Justin opened up about his new relationship, telling SiriusXM's Bevy Smith, "I'm really happy with where I am...I'm happy with my career. I'm happy with my personal life. I'm healthy, I'm safe."
Justin isn't the only one to move on from his past marriage. Chrishell recently dated Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, but they called it quits in late February after two months together. In March she cheekily declared she was going to be single for the foreseeable future.
"I will be fornicating with only myself for possible eternity as I am off of men," she shared at the time. "Ask me in a year. Jesus Take the Wheel."
But if our source's insight is any indication, we could be seeing a lot more of her love life in Selling Sunset's next season. Only time will tell how everything unfolds!