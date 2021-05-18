How Chrishell Stause Really Feels About Ex Justin Hartley "Quickly" Marrying Sofia Pernas

Watch : Justin Hartley Marries Sofia Pernas

The heart wants what it wants.

Less than 24 hours ago, news broke that Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in a private ceremony.

The newlyweds, who first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, have yet to publicly share details about their nuptials. Justin and Sofia did, however, show off their new wedding bling at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16.

Naturally, fans of the This Is Us actor couldn't help but wonder how his ex-wife, Chrishell Stause, reacted to the news. After all, Justin filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star in November 2019, after just two years of marriage. And it was only four months ago that they finalized their divorce.

However, a source close to the Selling Sunset star exclusively tells E! News she isn't "entirely surprised by Justin getting married so quickly."