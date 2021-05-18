Kylie Jenner Is Already Planning for Stormi Webster to Take Over Her Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner is taking a note out of momager Kris Jenner's handbook.
At just 23 years old, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is already setting up her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster for success. She tells tmrw, "Stormi is my legacy... I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day."
Of course, Kylie adds, "Only if she wants to."
The reality star says her mom continues to be a source of inspiration, describing how Kris' work ethic contributed to her own success in life.
"Seeing how my mom deals with the balance of motherhood and business, she's just the most accomplished woman I know," she reflects. "My mom did a really good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass that on to Stormi, to be strong and independent."
She adds that her famous sisters were certainly a big influence on her as she grew up in the spotlight, saying, "There are so many strong women: growing up watching my older sisters and my mom was just incredible."
And though the five sisters have had their fair share of spats on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie describes their relationship as nothing short of supportive.
"We are the best support group, we're all genuinely close and are there for each other at all times," Kylie says. "We all know each other very deeply, it's very rare to be in a situation where you're in this with your entire family."
In fact, they're probably the few people who can actually relate to Kylie's day-to-day life.
When asked how she'd explain her job to an alien, Kylie replies, "I don't think an alien would really understand what I do... I don't know how you'd begin to describe what social media is."
She notes that her career kept her perpetually booked and busy, but she only began to slow down when the coronavirus pandemic began last spring. Kylie explains, "I don't think I've ever had a moment to just stop, be still, and not have work until then. It was a difficult time for so many, I feel very lucky that I could take that time to just be with my daughter."
She adds that this was a time of reflection and appreciation for her, especially as Stormi grows older.
"Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," Kylie shares. "I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be. It's been such a challenging year but the silver lining was that I had so much more time to spend with my family."
But even as Kylie prioritizes family time, she continues to expand her business empire. Rumor has it the makeup mogul is looking into starting a swimwear line named Kylie Swim.
As it is, the young businesswoman has her makeup and skincare lines, but, according to a trademark application, Kylie is interested in selling bikinis, robes, coverups and more apparel.