Let Khloe Kardashian's Latest Sizzling Bikini Selfie Get You in the Summer Mood

Khloe Kardashian is ready for a hot girl summer.

On Tuesday, May 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping new selfie with her 145 million followers. In the new image, which served as an announcement for her latest Good American drop, the mother of one wore an itty-bitty green bikini.

The reality star turned businesswoman further displayed her killer curves by uploading a video of herself posing in front of the mirror. Close family friend Simon Huck said it best when he commented on the pic, "I mean you give us so much."

You can say that again!

Of course, Simon wasn't the only loved one to shout out Khloe's sizzling new snap. Sister Kim Kardashian left heart-eye and fire emojis alongside the following, "Wow!!!!!" Similarly, Andy Cohen left six fire emojis in the comments. Even Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host Morgan Stewart applauded the color choice of Khloe's bikini.