Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Let Khloe Kardashian's Latest Sizzling Bikini Selfie Get You in the Summer Mood

By Alyssa Ray May 18, 2021 8:42 PMTags
BikinisKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsKhloe KardashianNBCU
FINAL SEASON MARCH 18TH
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

Khloe Kardashian is ready for a hot girl summer.

On Tuesday, May 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping new selfie with her 145 million followers. In the new image, which served as an announcement for her latest Good American drop, the mother of one wore an itty-bitty green bikini.

The reality star turned businesswoman further displayed her killer curves by uploading a video of herself posing in front of the mirror. Close family friend Simon Huck said it best when he commented on the pic, "I mean you give us so much."

You can say that again!

Of course, Simon wasn't the only loved one to shout out Khloe's sizzling new snap. Sister Kim Kardashian left heart-eye and fire emojis alongside the following, "Wow!!!!!" Similarly, Andy Cohen left six fire emojis in the comments. Even Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host Morgan Stewart applauded the color choice of Khloe's bikini. 

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Best Looks

The Revenge Body star is surely no stranger to posting stunning bikini pics. We mean, Good American does have a swim line after all. Speaking of swimwear, it appears that Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner is also getting into the bikini game as she filed to trademark Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.

Perhaps we can expect a Good American-Kylie Swim collaboration in the future? Oh, we certainly hope so.

Trending Stories

1

Russell Crowe's Sons Are All Grown Up in Rare Photo With Mom Danielle

2

Go Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Jaw-Dropping Farmhouse

3
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

For now, you can get into the summer spirit by checking out Khloe's new pic and video above. Also, you can see her other striking two-piece moments below.

Instagram
You Better Werk

Forget spring, Khloe's hot girl summer is officially starting now. 

Instagram
Feeling Sassy

"The Purple Eater," the Good American co-founder captions her racy Instagram pic.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

A little Vitamin D never hurt.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Life's a Beach

And KoKo is just playing in the sand. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Beach Babes

The sisters recreate their instantly iconic pose from E!'s Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Blonde Bombshell

Khloe is serving hair, body and face for the cameras.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

During a 2019 getaway, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captions this photo next to daughter True Thompson, "I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location, this beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!"

Courtesy of Good American
Make a Splash

Khloe models a bronze two-piece from Good American's coveted Swim Collection.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

She's all smiles while modeling a hot pink bikini on a kayak.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Vacay Mode

Name a more adorable trio. We'll wait.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Red Hot

Is it warm in here, or is that just Khloe?

Instagram
Squad Goals

Khloe is joined by bestie La La Anthony and sister Kim Kardashian for this sizzling photo opp.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Mwah!

Matching zebra print swimsuits? Check!

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Fashionistas

Plus, these Burberry numbers! 

Instagram
Captain Khloe

The 36-year-old flaunts her curves. 

Don't forget, you can stream your favorite KUWTK episodes on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Russell Crowe's Sons Are All Grown Up in Rare Photo With Mom Danielle

2

Go Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Jaw-Dropping Farmhouse

3
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

4

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe 2021

5

You Must See Amelia Gray Hamlin Pose in Mom Lisa Rinna's Wedding Dress

Latest News

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ Inventor Questioned Ahead of Eva Longoria Biopic

Exclusive

How Chrishell Stause Feels About Ex Justin Hartley's New Marriage

Kylie Jenner Wants Stormi Webster to Take Over Her Cosmetics Empire

Let Khloe Kardashian's Latest Bikini Selfie Get You in the Summer Mood

Rose Leslie Ditches GoT For Good In Time Traveler's Wife

You Must See Amelia Gray Hamlin Pose in Mom Lisa Rinna's Wedding Dress

Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka Drop 2 is Here & We're Obsessed