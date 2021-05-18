9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Brian Hallisay

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Humbled by Her "9-1-1" Casting

Jennifer Love Hewitt's family is growing once again.

On Tuesday, May 18, the 9-1-1 star announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting another baby with husband and actor Brian Hallisay.

"Oh baby! We have another one on the way," the actress wrote to her followers while holding up a positive pregnancy test. "So excited to finally share this news with all of you. Thank you @clearblue for being part of our journey and giving us a platform to share this news!"

Jennifer is already the proud mom to 7-year-old daughter Autumn James and 5-year-old son Atticus James. According to the I Know What You Did Last Summer alum, having another child came as a surprise.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," Jennifer shared with People, who first broke the news. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models."