Audrina Patridge Finally Addresses Those Chris Pine Romance Rumors Over 10 Years Later

Remember when Audrina Patridge and Chris Pine dated?
Yes, you read that right. Back in 2009, The Hills star and the Star Trek actor sparked romance rumors when they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles. At the time, Patridge played coy when asked about Pine during an interview with Ryan Seacrest, telling the host on his radio show, "Ryan, my lips are sealed. I am not talking about this!" However, now that it's been over a decade, Patridge is finally ready to dish about the duo's brief romance.
On the latest episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Patridge was asked to name the "biggest celebrity" she's ever gone on a date with who the world might not know about. "I mean, Chris Pine," Patridge said. "This was whenever his movie just came out, and I had just finished Sorority Row. So we were all in Vegas for an award show, and Rumer Willis and the whole cast. He came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number."
"All the girls were kicking me under the table like, 'Oh my god. You don't know who that is.' I'm like, 'No,'" she recalled. "They're like, 'That's Chris Pine.' I was like, 'Oh, he's hot.'"
Patridge went on to note that she and Pine hung out "more than a few times" and went on a date. However, the timing just wasn't right for them. "I was filming The Hills all the time, and his career was taking off," she explained. "He didn't like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life was going out, and I was followed by paparazzi. So being on The Hills, our lives [were] completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming."
"He was more a real actor, theater actor, and loved to read books and jazz music. Didn't really like to go out to clubs or anything like that," Patridge continued. "At that time in my life, that's all I was doing was going out to clubs because we were filming all the time and around people. He was a nice guy, very charming and gentlemanly. So it just kind of dissipated."
While the romance didn't last, the duo still went on one memorable date. "We went in his car, which was awesome. He had an old Rabbit, I think, an old convertible," she said. "And it was really cool that he had this older car. He was just such into his acting. It was really cool. But we went to this Italian restaurant, and we went and got a bottle of wine. We're at the Italian restaurant, and I remember he ordered black squid pasta. I, at the time, didn't really know what that was. I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips when he licked them."
"He's like, 'You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you?' And I was like, 'OK,'" Patridge recalled. "So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever. I didn't care. But that was—I'll never forget that. It was a great kiss."
The two eventually went their separate ways, but would Patridge consider rekindling a romance with Pine?
"I mean, you never know," said Patridge, who shares daughter Kirra with ex Corey Bohan. "Never say never. I'm not going to say no. I'm not opposed to it."
In recent years, Pine has been linked to actress Annabelle Wallis.