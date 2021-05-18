How the Pandemic Caused Unexpected "Complications" for the Botched Docs

Watch : "Botched" Will Have Armpit Boobs & More Insane Cases

Plastic surgery during a pandemic is no walk in the park.

Botched stars Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are teasing some of their wildest cases to date ahead of tonight's season seven premiere on E!. So what mind-blowing medical marvels can fans expect to wow them this go around?

"For me a guy with a shark [bite size hole] in his abdomen," Terry revealed to E! News exclusively. "23-year-old strapping guy with no side abdomen at all, gone! Like completely! I mean, how do you interact with people and form normal intimate relationships when you have no side of your abdomen? So that was very challenging because what do you do? Do you make a 3-D printed abdomen and put it on there?"

Terry continued, "And then the first episode for me was very interesting because this woman with the masses in her armpits: what are those? She also had something going on in her neck. Is it part of a larger medical disorder or is it just an isolated problem? Whatever it is, those masses go way deep in the armpits and the armpits have some very, very dangerous structures and big blood vessels and nerves. A very harrowing case."