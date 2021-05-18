Kaia Gerber Reveals How Jacob Elordi "Opened My Eyes to the Possibilities of Love"

Watch : Are Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Official?

Kaia Gerber is no stranger to the spotlight.

The 19-year-old supermodel entered the biz at age 13 and has been gracing catwalks and magazine covers ever since.

"When Kaia started to model, she jumped right into it, loved it, and immediately wanted to do everything," her mom, Cindy Crawford told Vogue for its June/July issue. "I was very protective at first, and I traveled with her to fashion month. But Kaia has her head on straight."

Still, living in the limelight has its challenges, especially when it comes to the public's interest in Gerber's relationships. Reports spread that she was dating Pete Davidson in 2019 and that they broke up in 2020. However, they've both since moved on. Davidson has been linked to Phoebe Dynevor since March, and Gerber has been dating Jacob Elordi since last September.

While the runway star and the Euphoria actor have made their relationship Instagram official and have been spotted out on several dates, they tend to keep the details of their personal lives private. Although, Gerber, who now reportedly splits her time between her parents' house in Malibu and Elordi's Hollywood Hills home, offered a glimpse into their romance during her interview with Vogue.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she said. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."