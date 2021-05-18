Go Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Jaw-Dropping Los Angeles Farmhouse

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

It's not everyday you see an entertainment barn with a massive crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

But at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's breathtaking farmhouse, seated on six acres of Los Angeles land, it's one of the many sights to behold. Thanks to a new feature for Architectural Digest, the beloved pair opened their doors and gave fans a look inside the place they and their two kids, 6-year-old Wyatt and 4-year-old Dimitri, call home. In fact, the children are a special part of the house's story as the actress was pregnant with Wyatt when they started the process of building the home.

Five years later, their vision was complete. "We wanted the house to look like an old barn," Kutcher explained to AD, "something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant."

While the photos are the only way to do the house true justice, allow us to to try with some descriptors. Scrolling through the pictures, you'll see a masterful mix of country and contemporary, echoed in the exposed wood ceilings, walls and floors throughout the property as well as their entertainment barn and barbecue pavilion.