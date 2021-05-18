Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder’s Vampire Diaries Co-Star Shares Rare Insight Into Their Breakup

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder famously dated—and split—during the run of The Vampire Diaries. Now, their former co-star Claire Holt is praising them for how they handled their on-set romance.

Time to revisit a beloved chapter in one of the best diaries to ever exist.
 
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, also better known to The Vampire Diaries fans as Elena and Damon, were once the most talked-about couple (both and on-and-off screen) when the two began dating in 2010. While the duo went on to split in 2013, they kept things totally professional, according to their former co-star, Claire Holt.

When asked about Nina and Ian's breakup on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Claire, who portrayed Rebekah Mikaelson on TVD and spinoff series The Originals, said, "I was on The Originals at that point so I don't know the timing. But honestly, they were really—they kept it super professional, it never got weird, like props to them. They did a great job at managing that. But it's hard, like for a lot of people it's really tough."

Although their romance ended in 2013, the former couple continued to work side by side as their characters remained in love until Nina left the show after season six. Their fanbase speculated that Nina left due to the couple parting ways, but as the actress—who later returned to the show for TVD's series finale— told E! News, she left for other reasons and was very happy to see her ex get married after they decided to part ways. (Ian tied the knot with Nikki Reed in 2015.)

"I've said this before, that we didn't break up because anything bad happened or because there wasn't love or friendship," Nina told host Maria Menounos. "I love him and the friendship is still strong and I think he's great and I care about him. And that didn't change. Yes, we're professional and that's fine. We were friends long before we dated and we still are now."

The two former flames even joked about their on-and-off screen romance while accepting the award for Best Chemistry at the People's Choice Awards back in 2014—and even ended their acceptance with a friendly smooch on the cheek.
 
The former co-stars are proof that sometimes famous exes can really remain good friends and mean it.

