Josh Duhamel Hilariously Recalls “Beautiful” Moment He Beat Ashton Kutcher in a Modeling Competition

Watch : Josh Duhamel Gushes Over Costar Jennifer Garner

Move over, Zoolander! It looks like there were two other male models storming the runway in the ‘90s: Josh Duhamel and Ashton Kutcher.



During an appearance on the May 17th episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Josh recalled the moment he joked was "probably the most pivotal moment in my life—beating Ashton Kutcher."



It was in 1997 that the two model-turned-actors competed for the title of Male Model of the Year in New York—and this wasn't just any catwalk contest. The Safe Haven actor revealed that it was a week-long competition full of "swimsuits and runways."



"You know, the whole week was about, 'Who's gonna win?'" Josh told host Seth Meyers. "Word on the street was that it was between me and this kid from Cedar Rapids and some other kid. The kid from Cedar Rapids was Ashton obviously."



Although Ashton took the title of runner-up, it's safe to say that they both won in life after the competition was long over.