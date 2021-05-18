See Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Dressed Up for the Prom That Conflicted With Her Dad's Induction

Natalia Bryant had a busy weekend, and now she's revealing her look from one of her events.
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant's eldest child attended her high school senior prom on Saturday, May 15, and two days later, Natalia herself shared a photo from the evening to Instagram. As it happened, the school dance fell on the same day as her late father's NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was delayed by eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On May 17, she posted the photo that showed herself posing outdoors in a strapless pink gown while wearing a corsage. She did not reference a prom date in the post.
"Prom!" she simply captioned the image, adding a growing-heart emoji.
Among those sharing support in the comments was mom Vanessa, who wrote, "I love you baby!" She added blowing-a-kiss and red-heart emojis.
Additionally, actress Lily Collins posted, "Just the prettiest there is," adding a pair of two-hearts emojis. And Yara Shahidi succinctly commented, "wowza," along with six growing-heart emojis of her own.
Natalia also shared a photo to her Instagram Story showing a room filled with mylar balloons, including ones that spelled out the word "prom." In the caption, she expressed appreciation for her mom and famed event planner Mindy Weiss.
"Thank you so so much @vanessabryant & @mindyweiss," Natalia wrote.
On May 16, Vanessa took to Instagram to share appreciation for Natalia, 18, going the extra mile to pay tribute to her dad over the weekend. Although Natalia wasn't able to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to it landing on the same evening as the prom, the teen still flew to the East Coast to take part in the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala on the night of May 14 before heading back to Los Angeles the following morning.
"When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged and he had a playoff game the night of my prom," Vanessa captioned her post. "Kobe didn't want me going to prom without him and I didn't want to go without him."
She continued, "When we heard Natalia's prom night and Kobe's Hall of Fame night were on the same night, I looked at Natalia and said, 'well if it's any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it's only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours.'"
Vanessa added that she couldn't allow her daughter to "miss out on her once in a lifetime opportunity to go to her senior prom."
As it was, Natalia was a part of one of the most memorable moments from the weekend's Hall of Fame festivities. On the evening of May 14, the mother-daughter pair accepted the NBA superstar's posthumous jacket and ring as part of the Hall's Class of 2020.
Vanessa then placed the jacket on her daughter, leading the crowd to start chanting Kobe's name.
In March, Vanessa shared her elation on Instagram when Natalia was accepted into USC. "I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU," she shared. "I am so PROUD OF YOU!!"