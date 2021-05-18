Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nick Jonas Breaks His Silence After Suffering Injuries in Bike Accident

Nick Jonas returned to the set of The Voice to address his recent bike accident, which left him with a cracked rib. "I'm really happy I'm here today," the "Cool" singer shared.

Nick Jonas sustained multiple injuries from a bike accident and has now returned to work, he revealed while filming The Voice on Monday, May 17. 

On the set of the live NBC singing competition, Nick shared that he cracked his rib after taking "a spill on a bike" and suffered "a few other bumps and bruises" as well. 

At the start of the new episode of The Voice, host Carson Daly turned to the Jonas Brothers star to address recent reports about his accident. "Before we get started, let's just turn to our friend, Nick Jonas. How are you feeling, buddy?" Carson asked.

Nick, 28, responded, "I'm feeling OK. I've been better, but I'm doing all right," before explaining the extent of his injuries.

"I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh," the coach noted.

Keeping it light, Blake Shelton joked, "You're just trying to get sympathy votes on this show. That's all you're doing."

Nick played along: "It's a big, elaborate plan."

Trae Patton/NBC

Carson ended with a sincere message to the "Sucker" singer, saying, "Well, we're glad you're okay. We're glad you're here. It means a lot to your team." 

Nick added, "Yeah, me too, for sure. Glad to be here. Can't wait to cheer on Team Nick and all the other teams. I'm really happy I'm here today."

The Jumanji actor didn't provide other details about the incident. 

TMZ reported that Nick was hurt on Saturday, May 15, and taken to the hospital to treat his injuries, before he reportedly returned home Sunday night.

E! News has reached out to Nick's rep for comment.

The Voice airs Monday on NBC, with tonight's episode focusing on the Top 9 performances. Still repping Team Nick are Dana Monique and Rachel Mac.

Nick is set to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

