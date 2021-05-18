Robert Langdon Has a New Code to Crack in Action-Packed Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Trailer

It's time to crack the code.
On Monday, May 17, Peacock released the first look for their upcoming thriller series, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol. The new drama, which is based on Dan Brown's best-selling novel of the same name, once again, thrusts Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon into a captivating mystery.
However, unfortunately for fan of Tom Hanks, who previously played the popular professor in the big screen films Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code, Langdon will be played by Ashley Zukerman. This casting seems appropriate as the latest Dan Brown adaptation follows the professor earlier in his career.
In fact, Peacock clarified in their description: "The series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor (Eddie Izzard) and thwart a chilling global conspiracy."
In addition to Zukerman and Izzard, The Lost Symbol stars Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez and Beau Knapp.
And, from what the trailer teases below, the new series will be just as action-packed as the novel. Case in point: Langdon and company are nearly crushed to death while hunting down secrets below the Capitol building. Intrigued yet?
The upcoming drama is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television. Ron Howard, who directed the above mentioned Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code films, will executive produce the series. Other executive producers include Brown, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, as well as the series' writers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie.
Be sure to check out the thrilling trailer for yourself above.
Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol is coming soon to Peacock.
(E!, Universal Television and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)