Just Checking in on Nini, Ricky and the Rest of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Time to get our heads back in the game.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series finally returned for season two last week, and much has changed in the meta world of East High. Their production of High School Musical: The Musical was a rousing success, and the whole theatre department was prepared for what was surely to be an equally successful performance of High School Musical 2: The Musical. Then, Derek Hough ruined everything!

After he (or his character Zack) revealed to Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) that his far superior (according to him) North High was putting on The Little Mermaid in order to compete for an Alan Menken High School theatre award, she changed all her plans and switched the spring musical to The Beauty and the Beast, crushing our epic "Bet On It" dreams in the meantime. Sure, we still got to watch Ricky (Joshua Bassett) pay his best homage to Zefron, but, like, it was in a living room. Give us a golf course or nothing at all!