Emma Watson Addresses Speculation About Her Relationship With Leo Robinton and "Dormant" Career

Well, if you haven't read the latest rumors about Emma Watson's so-called "dormant" acting career, don't even bother. The actress put to rest all the recent gossip (regarding changes to her career and her relationship status) with a series of tweets on Monday, May 17.

In her first Twitter posts since August, the Little Women star gave a much-needed life update in a note addressed to her "Dear Fans." Emma, 31, began, "Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue."

After slamming the clickbait, she went on to say that any serious news about her life will come directly from her, including whether or not she's engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Leo Robinton.

"If I have news - I promise I'll share it with you," Emma wrote, suggesting there's nothing to spill at the moment.