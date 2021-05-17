Amy Poehler Teases (Animated) Parks and Recreation Reunion

Treat yo'self!
Amy Poehler just confirmed a Parks and Recreation reunion—but it's not quite what you think. In an exclusive E! News' Daily Pop clip, Poehler and Duncanville co-star Ty Burrell teased what to expect on the second season of their hit Fox animated series.
Poehler plays teenage boy Duncan, with Burrell voicing his father Jack. "Well you know I actually relate a lot to a teenage boy which I don't know what that says about me," Poehler joked. "I've often played characters that are like 'little engines that could' that really drive things, and we really wanted to have fun playing a character that didn't do any of that."
While Duncan "slowed things way down" for Poehler, Burrell settled in nicely to his familiar role of wacky dad, as made famous by Phil Dunphy in Modern Family. "Phil Dunphy was actually written for me, whatever that means, sadly as that might be," Burrell joked.
As for that Parks and Recreation reunion, Poehler invited former co-stars and real-life pals Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza and Adam Scott to guest star on Duncanville, which she co-created.
"We really are genuine, loving fans of each other so we try whenever we can to find ways to work together," Poehler gushed. "When we put the call out to Aubrey and Adam and Nick, they said yes right away, which was great."
But their reunion was stunted: "We weren't ever in the same room because there are a few people that have restraining orders out against me," Poehler quipped. "They're all different flavors."
"Are they different distances?" Burrell taunted. It seems like there's more than just six feet apart while recording voiceovers!
Watch the adorable clip above for all the scoop on season two of Duncanville before the premiere on May 23 on Fox.