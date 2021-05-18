Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Fashion Finds Are On-Point and On-Budget

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sure, there's plenty of drama to hold my attention on Summer House, but sometimes I can't help getting distracted by Paige DeSorbo's outfits and my quest to find those same pieces for my own closet. She always nails the look, but, thankfully, a lot of her picks are very affordable. During a recent Amazon Live session, Paige explained, "I can't be spending a lot of money because I want to wear a lot of clothes." A very relatable sentiment.

She explained her shopping strategy: "If I'm buying this, how many outfits can I wear this with? If you can only wear it once, what's the point? I think dressing is really about how you can make multiple outfits in your head." Again, a very relatable sentiment. Keep on scrolling to see Paige's Amazon favorites, her suggestions on what to pair with each piece, and some useful clothing hacks to get the most out of every item.