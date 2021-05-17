Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Exactly When She Knew Chris Pratt Was Her Soulmate

Watch : Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pic of Katherine With Baby Lyla on Her B-Day

It was love at first sight!

At least, that's how Katherine Schwarzenegger felt when she and Chris Pratt started dating back in 2018. Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show, The Gift of Forgiveness author explained that she and the 41-year-old actor knew early on that they were meant for each other.

"We both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed," Katherine said on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, May 17. "We clicked very quickly."

As fans know, a year after dating, the couple tied the knot in June 2019. And by August 2020, they took the next step in their relationship and welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyla.

The 31-year-old mom also opened up about their family and raved over the Marvel star's parenting skills.

"It's so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad. He's the best husband and best dad," Katherine gushed. "I feel so grateful every single day for him."