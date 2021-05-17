All the Details on Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's "Emotional" Wedding

Watch : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Get Married in Secret!

"7 rings" wasn't enough for Ariana Grande!

This past weekend, the singer married her fiancé of five months, Dalton Gomez, in Montecito, Calif., her rep confirmed to E! News.

But as Ari once sang, "Got everyone watchin' us / So baby, let's keep it secret." True to her lyrics, she kept the ceremony confidential from much of the world, inviting just close family and friends to the "intimate" celebration, a source close to the pop star exclusively tells E! News.

Ariana, 27, and Dalton, 25, only went public with their romance last May, when they appeared in the "Stuck With U" music video. The real estate broker popped the question in December, and she said "yes" for the second time, following her engagement to Pete Davidson in 2018.

The source attributes her whirlwind romance with Dalton to the bond they forged during the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "Quarantine really solidified their bond and made them closer than ever."