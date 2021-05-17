Justin Hartley Privately Marries Sofia Pernas

This is marriage! Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are officially Mr. and Mrs., a source tells E! News.
The This is Us star recently got hitched to The Brave actress after about a year of dating. The couple first sparked marriage speculation on Saturday, May 1, when they were photographed at the beach in Malibu wearing bands on their ring fingers, according to photos obtained by Page Six.
Both Justin, 44, and Sofia, 31, looked casual in T-shirts, jeans and sunglasses for their outing. The groom was seen sipping from an apparent beer bottle, while showing off his fiery red ring, whereas the bride carried a wine glass and had on a silver-toned band.
Then, during Sunday's 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Justin and Sofia walked the red carpet wearing matching rings on those fingers.
They've yet to share details about their wedding day.
The newlyweds, who starred in The Young and the Restless together from 2015 to 2016, first sparked dating rumors in May 2020. They then went Instagram official for New Year's Eve, with Justin sharing a black-and-white selfie along with the caption, "Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!"
In January 2021, Sofia wished him a happy 44th birthday with a post that earned a sweet comment from his daughter, 16-year-old Isabella Hartley. As Sofia put it, "Celebrating this man with my fav screen grab. That smile!!! Lights up my sky. Happy Birthday."
This is the first marriage for the Spanish-Moroccan-American actress.
As for Justin, he's proving that third time's the charm—he was first married to Lindsay Hartley (mom to Isabella) from 2004 to 2012. Five years later, he became husband to Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, but filed for divorce in 2019. The exes reached a settlement in January of this year, well into his relationship with Sofia.
Six months ago, Chrishell explained why it was "painful" to see her ex-husband moving on. "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," she told People.
Around the same time, Justin confessed to SiriusXM's Bevy Smith that he was content with focusing on his new romance, saying, "I'm really happy with where I am." He added, "I'm happy with my career. I'm happy with my personal life. I'm healthy, I'm safe."
People was first to report the news.