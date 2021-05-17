Tayshia Adams Reveals How Closely She and Kaitlyn Bristowe Bonded With Bachelorette Katie Thurston

Tayshia Adams formed a tight bond with her co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe and the current star of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston.
Tayshia, who is now engaged to Zac Clark following her time on The Bachelorette last year, spoke to E! News at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted special about what it was like re-joining Bachelor Nation in a new role.
She and Kaitlyn, another former lead of the dating show franchise, took over as co-hosts after Chris Harrison stepped away following controversial comments he made about a previous Bachelor contestant's choice to attend an antebellum-themed party.
"It was the ultimate girl gang, if you will," Tayshia explains of what it was like to host alongside Kaitlyn. "Every time [Katie] needed us we were always kind of right around the corner and ready to help her. But it was so great to be able to be there with her because if there's ever been a time for a Bachelorette to have somebody as a mentor behind the scenes, so this was something that was really special for her and I hope that we helped her out."
It's no surprise that Tayshia formed a close friendship with the other women. When the news was announced that she and Kaitlyn would be co-hosting the next season of The Bachelorette, the two were spotted on social media together dancing and drinking champagne in celebration.
Of course, this is a totally unprecedented job for a former lead of The Bachelorette—and Tayshia is just thrilled with this turn of events.
"I couldn't have predicted this," she tells E! News. "If you would've told me this is the direction my journey would go, I would've never have guessed it. But I really truly feel like this is where I'm supposed to be and I feel more comfortable than ever. I've really grown up through the franchise so it feels like home."
One thing Tayshia did say fans could expect from Katie's season, other than fantastic female bonding? "Well, there's a box," she explains with a laugh. "There's just a lot of things that you will see night one that will leave you like, 'Did that just happen?'"
Fortunately, the girl gang is here to have one another's backs throughout it all.
Katie's season of The Bachelorette premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, June 7 on ABC. For more updates from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, click here!