12 Snacks to Get You Through Your Workday

Happy Monday, friends!
If you're feeling empowered to get that bread this week, we love that for you! But, remember to take care of your body while you're making money moves. Since we love our walks to the kitchen to break up our workday, we thought we'd share 12 of our favorite snacks that will help you stay on task and make those kitchen trips a bit more healthy.
Scroll below for the tasty workday must-haves that you won't want to share with your co-workers.
LesserEvil Organic Popcorn with Himalayan Pink Salt
We recently picked up this guilt-free popcorn and let's just say we have made several trips to the grocery store since. Seasoned with Himalayan pink salt, this vegan popcorn is made with organic coconut oil that tastes like movie theater popcorn minus the calories.
BRAMI Keto Lupini Bean Dip- Variety Pack
Hummus is the ultimate snack! The healthy dip goes well with veggies and crackers, and Brami's lupini bean hummus has zero grams of sugar, zero grams of net carbs and only 50 calories per serving.
SKINNYDIPPED SuperDark + Sea Salt Chocolate Covered Almonds
If you're looking for something sweet and salty that does not fall within the junk food category, may we suggest these vegan-friendly dark chocolate-covered almonds with sea salt! The healthy snack also offers 5g of protein, 3g of fiber and only 150 calories per serving.
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda
Gut health is wealth, but so many people (us included) struggle with it. Poppi, aka our saving grace in a can, contains natural prebiotics from unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar, fresh fruit, 5 grams of sugar or less, and 20 calories or less per can. Plus, this glow-inducing soda is so yummy! All of the flavors are perfect for sipping on after your lunch break.
Blue Stripes Whole Cacao Balls
We aren't breakfast people, but when we need a boost in the mornings, we reach for these whole cacao peanut butter protein balls. Packed with antioxidants, organic hemp protein, these small but mighty treats are great for post-workout, too. Plus, there's no added sugar, sweetened with cacao fruit only.
Simple Mills Seed Flour Everything Crackers
We are obsessed with Simple Mills crackers. They just launched their first-ever organic seed flour crackers, and now we have to hold ourselves back from buying 5 boxes of these savory snacks every time we go to the market. Pair the everything crackers with some hummus or your favorite dip and you're set.
Behave Seriously Good Gummy Bears
We'll be the first to admit, we have the biggest sweet tooth. Thankfully, Behave offers some pretty incredible guilt-free candy! The delicious, keto-friendly, low sugar, low net carb, all natural sweets are a must for your workspace. But make sure to hide them in your desk drawer or else your co-workers will ask for more.
RxBar Protein Bars
With simple real food ingredients, no gluten and no added sugar, RxBar's delicious protein bars make the perfect snack for anytime of the day, especially post-workout. The variety pack includes the brand's most popular flavors like peanut butter chocolate and blueberry!
Lesser Evil Grain Free Paleo Puffs
With organic cassava, coconut flour and sweet potato, these no-cheese cheese puffs are perfect for stress eating! Not to mention, Lesser Evil's healthy vegan puffs are great for upcoming road trips and beach days.
SOUND Sparkling Organic Tea Sampler Pack
We love and refreshing afternoon beverage that will keep us awake. Lately, we've been loving Sound's sparkling organic teas because they have zero grams of sugar and the flavors are so yummy! We recommend getting the 12-pack, so you can sample flavors like Chamomile, Green Tea, Rose Tea and Yerba Mate.
Atkins Energy Shake Creamy Caramel- 4-Count
We get it, workdays can get hectic! Sometimes it's easy to forget to put together a healthy, energy-boosting meal. For those days in particular, we love Atkins' Creamy Caramel Protein-Rich Shake. With 5 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber per serving, it fills us up and satisfies our cravings. Pro-tip: Mix it with your morning coffee or a shot of espresso for the ultimate morning beverage.
Yasso Mint Chocolate Chip Greek Yogurt Bars
For your end of the work day treat, Yasso's mint chocolate chip Greek yogurt bars are perfect! With only 100 calories and 5g of protein per serving, these yogurt bars will curb your cravings and satisfy any sweet tooth.
