Embrace Your Inner Slacker With the Celeb-Loved '90s Pop Punk Trend

Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, and Gwen Stefani prove that plaid, ringer t-shirts, and combat boots will never go out of style.

Whether you miss the 90s or if you're too young to remember it, the pop punk vibes are back in style (again). This trend isn't about rocking just one item. There are plenty of options to choose from, including plaid, ringer t-shirts, chunky boots, concert tees, skulls, studs, and distressed fabrics. Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, and Vanessa Hudgens recently rocked the trend and you can too. Check out some of our favorite pop punk styles below.

Luxe Bralettes Are the Latest Celeb-Loved Trend You Need to Try

Ramones Logo T-Shirt

The Ramones crafted the blueprint for the pop punk music genre. It doesn't get any more classic than this t-shirt.

$17
Etsy

Unity In Diversity Liberty Combat Boot

These bold combat boots are covered in colorful skulls. And, aside from being on trend, the shoes are super comfy with a memory foam-cushioned, arch-supporting footbed.

$195
$139
Nordstrom

ASOS Heartbreak Pants In Pink Check

You can pull off the pop punk vibes with these pink pants or you can style them to exude a completely different vibe.

$54
$28
ASOS

Rolling Stones Leopard Tongue Tour Washed Black Graphic Tee

There's nothing cooler than a Rolling Stones t-shirt. This one has a fun leopard twist to it.

$74
$59
Lulus

Free People Holding Onto A Dream Coated Denim Mini Skirt

This Free People denim skirt has a metallic, leather-like finish, which makes it the perfect pairing with your favorite concert tee or any other top in your closet.

$68
Revolve

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring

Black goes with everything, right? The black BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring has the perfect balance of being edgy and classic at the same time.

$48
BaubleBar

SweatyRocks Women's Tie High Waist Striped Plaid Casual Long Pants with Pockets

Yes, you can even channel the pop punk vibes with your loungewear. These drawstring plaid pants are available in multiple colors at Amazon.

$7.99 - $24.99
Amazon

Rock & Roll Jacket

This distressed jacket says it all, literally. 

$72
Etsy

Lamoda Chunky Creeper Boots With Pink Hearts

There's just so much to love about these black creeper boots, including the chunky sole, the heart details, and some studs.

$95
ASOS

Daydreamer Pink Floyd Building Up Reverse Girlfriend Tee

This Pink Floyd t-shirt has fun pastel colors and it's made from 100% cotton.

$74
$52
Revolve

Collusion Wide Leg Check Co-Ord

Pair these plaid pants from ASOS with the matching crop top to be pop punk from head to toe.

$40
Pants
$24
$19
Crop Top

LULUSIMONSTUDIO Pink Shadow Bolt Collar Destructed Tee

This boyfriend-style shirt has pink lightning bolts and distressed detailing at the collar.

$42
LULUSIMONSTUDIO

Eye Candy Los Angeles 18K Gold Plated Skull Cuff Bracelet

Slip this gold-plated scull cuff bracelet on your wrist to complete your ensemble.

$72
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Lane Bryant Online Exclusive Blink 182 Graphic T-Shirt Tunic

This soft black t-shirt has a colorful, airbrushed Blink 182 graphic.

$50
Lane Bryant

Elan Studded Cotton Jacket

This could be your new favorite jacket. It has stud details throughout and raw seams.

$96-$128
Bloomingdale's

LULUSIMONSTUDIO X Smiley Face Corded Oversized BF Sweatshirt

This oversized smiley face sweatshirt is made from soft, corded fleece.

$78
LULUSIMONSTUDIO

Boohoo Ringer T-Shirt

A ringer t-shirt is a staple in the pop punk wardrobe.

$16
$6
Boohoo

Boohoo 2 PK Boyfriend Beanie

You can turn a bad hair day into a style statement when you rock a beanie. This two-pack set has one black beanie and a grey one.

$20
$8
Boohoo

Women's Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged High Top Shoes

These high-top shoes are the epitome of punk and they complement just about any outfit.

$70
Kohl's

If you're looking for more celeb-inspired style, so many stars are loving mini skirts these days.

