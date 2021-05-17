Lamar Odom Shares Update on His Sobriety 5 Years After Near-Fatal Overdose

Watch : Lamar Odom Slams "Kardashian Curse" Rumor

Lamar Odom is happy to be maintaining his sobriety.

More than five years after a near-fatal overdose, the former NBA player shared his current status with Good Morning America, along with clips of his treatment sessions from his upcoming documentary, Lamar Odom Reborn.

The 41-year-old author shared that he has remained sober with the help of the drug ketamine, which, for the past two years, has been administered to the star in small doses under supervision in sessions.

"I went to rehab and did some other things, but ketamine came into my life at the right time," he shared with host Steve Osunsami. "I'm feeling amazing. I'm alive, sober, and happy."

Lamar has previously opened up about his struggle with drug addiction, a battle he has said began after his mother died when he was 12. In 2015, he was found unresponsive in a Las Vegas brothel after a reported four-day stint with drugs and alcohol in almost-lethal doses. At the time, ex Khloe Kardashian and her family rushed to his side.