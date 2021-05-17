Dominic West's Wife Reflects on "Ups and Downs" of Marriage After Lily James Drama

Watch : Lily James Breaks Her Silence on Dominic West Scandal

Catherine FitzGerald is sending a message about her marriage to Dominic West, seven months after his scandal thrust their relationship into the spotlight.

As fans may recall, the Affair star made headlines in October for his eyebrow-raising outing in Italy with Lily James, during which Dominic was seen kissing her neck. After the PDA pictures of the Pursuit of Love co-stars emerged, Dominic and Catherine—who share four kids together—told reporters their 10-year marriage remains "strong."

Now, in a new interview with the Irish Independent, Catherine, a landscape designer, reflected on the couple's "ups and downs" over the years. After meeting at Trinity college, "we had a wonderful love affair. I had a tiny room on campus, and Dominic had a garret flat on the top floor of a building on Mountjoy Square," she told the publication. "It was falling down but you could get out onto the roof and sit on the hot slates–it was a lovely summer that year–and we would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance."