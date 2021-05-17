Halle Berry Claps Back at Comment Claiming She Loves Boyfriend Van Hunt “More Than He Loves” Her

Watch : Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is not letting her haters have the last say.



The Bruised star took to Instagram May 15 to post a PDA photo with her leading man. In the must-see snap, the actress shared a kiss with boyfriend Van Hunt and captioned the post, "we do this thing called whatever the f--k we want!"



In the post, Halle donned a T-shirt, a floral bikini bottom and red heart-sunglasses to match—and judging by the post itself, the sunglasses match more than just her cute outfit.



Among the "yassss" and praise hand emoji comments, one social media user wrote, "I think you love him more than he loves you!" To which Halle clapped back, "ummmm don't think so…not this time."



She also responded to a fan who sweetly commented, "You give me hope. We are the same age…twice divorced...I'm disenchanted with dating and then I see you two." Halle, who shares daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez, replied, "Never give up on love...Keep your heart open and it will find you!"