Anthony Mackie Admits He Was "Horrified" to Find Out Sebastian Stan Was Cast as Tommy Lee

Anthony Mackie admits he needed to kickstart his heart after he first heard that Sebastian Stan would be playing Motley Crue star Tommy Lee.

While doing press for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, Anthony told Variety he was initially "horrified" upon learning his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star and all-around bestie will portray the rocker in the upcoming Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, opposite Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

Luckily, Anthony came around when he got a look at Sebastian in character for the show that centers on the former couple's marriage, not to mention the attention surrounding their stolen sex tape.

"He sent me a video on set and a few photos, and I was blown away," the Altered Carbon star shared. "I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it."

He went on to explain about his initial feelings, "I was horrified. I was like, 'What are you doing? You're playing Tommy Lee?' And the first picture he sent me, it's just humbling when you see your friend, and he succeeds. And he crushed it. I mean, he really was able to transform, and that's every actor's dream with every role you play."