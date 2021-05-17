Vanessa Bryant Explains Why Daughter Natalia Didn't Attend Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Watch : Kobe Bryant & Gianna 1 Year Later: E! News Rewind

Vanessa Bryant is thanking daughter Natalia for the lengths she traveled to pay tribute to dad Kobe Bryant over the weekend.

The late NBA superstar was honored as part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during an induction ceremony that took place on Saturday, May 15. It had previously been delayed for eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After some fans noticed that Kobe and Vanessa's eldest daughter did not attend the ceremony on Saturday, May 15, Vanessa took to Instagram the following day to praise Natalia, 18, for doing what she could to honor her father, despite her high school senior prom happening to fall on the same day.

On May 16, Vanessa posted a selfie of herself kissing Natalia on the cheek while the teen was wearing a backpack and seemed to be about to catch a flight. The night before the ceremony, Natalia joined her family for the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala on May 14 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. and then returned to Los Angeles the following morning.