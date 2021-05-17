See Best Kiss Winners Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Share Steamy Smooch at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline proved exactly why they deserved to win Best Kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards... by showing their stuff on stage.
The real life couple, who play onscreen lovers John B and Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks, embraced for a romantic kiss during their acceptance speech on Sunday, May 16.
Chase, 28, began their thank yous innocently enough, saying, "Wow. Thank you, MTV. Thank you to the fans for supporting this show."
Madelyn, 23, shared, "You guys are so passionate and wonderful. This is you. This is all you."
Chase shouted out the behind the scenes crew of their show, before his girlfriend jumped in to say, "Shut up," and grabbed him for their show-stopping smooch. Let's say it nearly topped their award-winning kiss in the rain from Outer Banks.
It's not the only kiss viewers got to see on Sunday night—He's All That co-stars Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan locked lips on camera before presenting the popcorn trophy at the Hollywood Palladium.
As for Chase and Maddie, they started dating in April 2020, the same month their teen show debuted on Netflix. After confirming their romance in June with a pic of their cozy dinner date, the TV stars have shared a few more glimpses of their life together.
For their one-year anniversary, Maddie wrote in her tribute to her co-star, "Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u." He adorably wrote back, "Don't forget to tie ur shoes."
They even matched on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards by both showing up in flaming hot, red-colored looks. He donned a street style-inspired Fendi suit, and she chose a Versace dress for the red carpet moment.
The other nominated celebrity Best Kissers this year were Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for Killing Eve; Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo for Emily in Paris; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison for Never Have I Ever and Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor for Bridgerton.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing over two nights on May 16 and 17, after last year's show was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and replaced with the Greatest of All Time Special.
That means Chase and Maddie have now officially dethroned the 2019 winners of the Best Kiss category: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor from To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Other past winners include Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort for The Fault in Our Stars and Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson for each of the first four Twilight films.
Bridgerton, WandaVision and Emily in Paris are among the most-nominated scripted shows at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.