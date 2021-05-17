Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Spice Up Date Night With Twinning Looks at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Watch : 2021 MTV Film & TV Awards: What To Expect

Loving him was red!

It seems Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are still burning for each other, as they let their red hot outfits do the talking at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Outer Banks co-stars, who confirmed their real-life romance in June 2020, made a big statement when they stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday, May 16, by twinning in matching red ensembles.

Chase, 28, and Madelyn, 23, donned head-to-toe red looks for their date night in Los Angeles, with him in a mesh top and red sneakers to go with his flaming Fendi suit. The Boy Erased actress, meanwhile, rocked a spicy Versace mini dress and strappy heels.

Tonight the pair is nominated in the Best Kiss category. Also up for the coveted award are Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh of Killing Eve; Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo of Emily in Paris; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison of Never Have I Ever; and Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton.