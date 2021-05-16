Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Are Engaged

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are ready to be husband and wife!
On Sunday, May 16, the Vanderpump Rules stars announced they took a major step in their relationship: They're engaged!
"James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night...," the 25-year-old pageant queen began her Instagram caption. "And I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon."
Raquel shared several snapshots of her and the 29-year-old star's romantic night out. In one photo, the couple posed together with Raquel showing off her massive diamond ring and the British DJ throwing a peace sign in the air. Another image captured a sweet moment between the two, as they shared a dance together.
Of course, the reality TV personality also captured a close-up of her engagement ring, which appeared to be an oval cut.
James also announced their news on Instagram, writing, "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes."
Many of the pair's Vanderpump Rules co-stars gushed over their announcement.
Ariana Madix replied with several red heart emojis. Scheana Shay commented, "Wooooohooooooo."
Lala Kent's fiancé, Randall Emmett, added, "Yes amazing."
Just this month, James hinted that he was ready to settle down with Raquel. During an appearance on Lisa Vanderpump's new series, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, the musician revealed his future plans with his girlfriend.
"Well can you keep a secret?" he asked Lisa. "I love Raquel so much, you know that. She really has helped me, and you've seen everything she's stuck by me with. I really couldn't imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. I think I'm going to ask her to marry me."
Lisa became overjoyed, raving, "You are?! I love that! That will be the best decision you've ever made. Practice on me! I want to make sure you get this right...because you get so many things wrong."
Earlier in the episode, the restauranteur told James, "You won't find anyone else that's more on your side than that girl."
Additionally, James opened up about how much he's evolved since he first appeared on Pump Rules.
"I'm at the peak of my whole young adult life and I just think that it's going to be great," he told Lisa. "The stories have so much left that's been untold, you know what I mean? There's just so much more to the stories and I'm just so excited to come back. Obviously, I love filming and it's so fun to spend our summers like that. I'm excited for people to see my sobriety and I'm excited for people to see the James I've become, the man I'm becoming."
Fingers crossed that cameras were rolling during James' proposal!