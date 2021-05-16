Emma Watson and Boyfriend Leo Robinton Make Rare Appearance Together in L.A.

Watch : Emma Watson Reveals Biggest "Harry Potter" Fan in "Little Women"

Out and about!

Emma Watson and her boyfriend Leo Robinton enjoyed a casual afternoon outing together in Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple, who has kept a very low profile since they first sparked romance rumors in October 2019, were spotted on a quick pharmacy run.

The businessman was photographed carrying a ShamWow cloth and vitamins, with the Harry Potter actress walking out of the store right beside him.

For their low-key outing, the English star dressed in a cozy off-white sweater that she paired with striped trousers and black shoes. She wore a face mask in a cute polka dot print. As for Leo? He looked just as comfy, wearing a white tee, denim pants and brown shoes. He also donned a face covering.

According to The Daily Mail, the duo has been spending time in the City of Angeles, as they were seen stocking up on furniture last week. It's unknown if the Little Women actress is planning to make the big move to L.A. where Leo resides.