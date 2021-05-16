Emma Watson and Boyfriend Leo Robinton Make Rare Appearance Together in L.A.

Out and about!
Emma Watson and her boyfriend Leo Robinton enjoyed a casual afternoon outing together in Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple, who has kept a very low profile since they first sparked romance rumors in October 2019, were spotted on a quick pharmacy run.
The businessman was photographed carrying a ShamWow cloth and vitamins, with the Harry Potter actress walking out of the store right beside him.
For their low-key outing, the English star dressed in a cozy off-white sweater that she paired with striped trousers and black shoes. She wore a face mask in a cute polka dot print. As for Leo? He looked just as comfy, wearing a white tee, denim pants and brown shoes. He also donned a face covering.
According to The Daily Mail, the duo has been spending time in the City of Angeles, as they were seen stocking up on furniture last week. It's unknown if the Little Women actress is planning to make the big move to L.A. where Leo resides.
Back in November, the pair were together across the pond as they were photographed grabbing coffee in London's Primrose Hill. A year before, Emma opened up about her relationship status, telling British Vogue that she was "self-partnered."
"I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she told the magazine in November 2019, a month after sparking romance rumors with Leo. "I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."
Her newly coined phrase spread like wildfire, so much so that she told E! News she wasn't expecting the response.
"I literally said it as a throwaway comment thinking it would go no further," she shared in December 2019. "And then I woke up the next morning and my phone's blowing up and I don't know why and it's all my friends messaging me being like, 'self-partnered?' This thing's gone crazy."
She added, "I'm so happy people feel empowered."
Emma further explained what her term meant, noting that you don't have to be single to be self-partnered. As she put it, "It's much more about your relationship with yourself and the feeling of not somehow deficient in some way 'cause you're not with someone."