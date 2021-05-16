JLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Are Twinning Fashionistas in Dior Outfits

Khloe Kardashian shared pics of herself and daughter True Thompson wearing coordinating Christian Dior outfits. See the cute photos and other sweet images of the mother-daughter duo.

Twins!

On Sunday, May 16, Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page adorable photos of herself and Tristan Thompson's 3-year-old daughter True Thompson coordinating Christian Dior outfits. True wore a sleeveless crop top and matching mini skirt, paired with white sneakers. Khloe wore a black long-sleeve, high-neck top, Dior pants and white and gray Nike sneakers and large sunglasses.

"Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloe captioned the post, while Tristan commented with two red heart emojis.

Kourtney Kardashian responded, "Dior party" and Kim Kardashian commented with a callback to a February Instagram video she shared, in which she made fun of their mom Kris Jenner dressed in a full Christian Dior ensemble, saying, "Who makes your outfits?"

Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian hahahaha let me check the tag. Hater !"

Khloe and True have worn matching and coordinating high fashion outfits before, twinning in Burberry swimsuits in 2020 and kicking off 2021 in silver sequin dresses.

See Khloe and True's cutest photos over the years:

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Dior, Darling

Khloe and True are twinning in Christian Dior outfits in May 2021.

Instagram
Happy 3rd Birthday True

Khloe and True play in a bounce house at the child's third birthday party.

Instagram
NYE 2020

Khloe and True ring in the new year with matching silver sequined outfits.

Instagram
Christmas Fun

True flashes the cutest smile ever while decorating cookies with her mom on Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Take Two

Gingerbread fun!

Instagram
An Important Message

"Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands!" Khloe penned on Instagram. "Stay safe out there"

Instagram
Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Instagram
Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Instagram
Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Instagram
Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.

Instagram
Cheetah Girls

The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.

Instagram
Rawr!

The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sunny Days

Khloe and baby True lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

Instagram
Hot Mama

The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.

