The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Finale Might Just Blow Your Mind

Watch : Jane Levy Wants to Have a Beer With Catherine O'Hara

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist just keeps finding new ways to reinvent itself.

As the NBC musical dramedy heads towards the end of season two this week, Zoey (Jane Levy) has made some major revelations about her own feelings. She realized that while she and current boyfriend Simon (John Clarence Stewart) don't really work, she actually still loves her best friend Max (Skylar Astin), who's about to be on his way to New York with his girlfriend Rose (Katie Findlay) for an extended stay.

The good-ish news is that it looks like Max might have similar feelings about Zoey. He's still fondly holding on to the prototype of the project that got him and Zoey their jobs at Sprqpoint, and not willing to tell Rose what that contraption actually is. But of course, as creator Austin Winsberg pointed out to E! News, "the timing couldn't be worse."