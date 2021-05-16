Martha Stewart Wants You to Know She Does Not Have 16 Peacocks

Watch : How Martha Stewart's Living a Hot Girl Summer in Quarantine

Martha Stewart will always defend her beloved feathery friends.

On Saturday, May 16, the television personality took to social media to give her thoughts on a New York Post article about fellow peacock owner Sean Flynn, who recently wrote the book Why Peacocks? An Unlikely Search for Meaning in the World's Most Magnificent Bird. The article mentions Martha as the owner of 16 peacocks, who roam freely on her farm. As she pointed out on Twitter, however, that wasn't exactly the truth.

"The nypost again 'fake news,'" she wrote. "They have a story on peacocks today and say I have sixteen on my farm I actually have 21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable. They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly."

The NY Post later corrected the story to show the full scope of Martha's peacock collection, however, not before Martha's followers showed support for their favorite peacock mom.

"I don't know if this was intended to be funny or not," one tweeted. "I sure laughed as I read it." Another joked, "You lost me when you didn't spell it 'impeckable.' Missed opportunity."

A third wrote, "When will the fake news about Martha Stewart stop? She's our most precious resource, after children and oil."