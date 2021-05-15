Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's Baby Boy Eduardo Suffers Allergic Reaction

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to share her and her husband Alec Baldwin's baby boy Eduardo's recent health scare.
Sharing a photo of herself in a blue surgical mask with Eduardo on her lap, she wrote, "We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don't know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads. My kids don't have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn't matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare."
The yoga instructor also explained what the camera didn't show, writing, "This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok. I'm grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won't mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness."
Hilaria concluded with a warning to parents. "I was told that expediency in this situation is key," she explained. "don't wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation—just go and reach for help. i love you my baby boy. mama loves you so."
Hilaria—who faced criticism last year after followers learned she was not a native of Spain, as many believed her to purport herself to be—shares six children with the 30 Rock alum, who she married in 2012. Eduardo was born in September 2020. Six months later, Hilaria announced she welcomed her daughter Lucia with the help of a surrogate.
The Mom Brain podcast host recently opened up to E! News about her newfound country life in her secluded home in Amagansett, New York after her family moved out of New York City.
"I would say I definitely have my spirals," she said. "I'd be lying to say I don't. But, I look at the sun shining, the kids laughing and stuff like that. You can find the joy again."