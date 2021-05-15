Don Lemon Announces Whether He's Really Leaving CNN After Surprising Broadcast

Watch : Meghan Markle's Surprise TV Appearance on "CNN Heroes"

Don Lemon isn't going anywhere.

On Friday, May 14, the journalist surprised fans when he seemingly implied that he was leaving CNN Tonight.

"It's been really, really great," the anchor said during the show's broadcast. "This is the last night that will be CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. So, I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, but changes are coming, and I will fill you in."

As many viewers assumed this meant Don was leaving the network, he quickly took to Instagram later that evening to clarify his comments, writing, "Whoa. It's not what you think. I'm not leaving CNN. Tune in at 10pE on Monday and I'll explain. Not to worry."

Don finally cleared up the situation on Saturday, May 15, with a post on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "Didn't mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I'll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight."