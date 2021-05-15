Natalia Bryant Honors Late Dad Kobe Bryant in a Special Way Before Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, honored her late dad in the sweetest way ahead of his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
On Friday, May 14, the 18-year-old attended the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, a preliminary event, with her mother, Vanessa Bryant. At the ceremony, they were presented with Kobe's posthumous red 2020 Hall of Fame jacket and ring. Vanessa helped put the garment on their daughter while the crowd chanted, "Kobe, Kobe."
Kobe will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 on Saturday, May 15. Michael Jordan is presenting the honor. Other inductees include Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
Kobe was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and an 18-time NBA All-Star. He retired from the league in 2016.
Kobe and his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. in January 2020. Six other passengers and the pilot also perished.
Earlier on Friday, Vanessa and her and Kobe's other surviving daughters, Bianka Bryant, 4, and Capri Bryant, 23 months, visited a special exhibit honoring her late husband.
