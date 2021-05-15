JLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Miss Universe 2021 Contestants Compete in Elaborate Costumes You Have to See to Believe

From Miss Argentina's soccer-themed ensemble to Miss Brazil's cotton ball dress, see the dozens of beautiful costumes from the upcoming 2021 Miss Universe pageant.

By Cydney Contreras May 15, 2021 1:25 AM
The 2021 Miss Universe is back and better than ever.

Last year's pageant was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now, it's time for the 74 contestants to show the judges what they got. 

On Friday, May 14, all of the women gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., to model their costumes as part of the preliminary competition. While some ladies went for patriotic looks that celebrate their country's biggest exports, others went for traditional ensembles from the region. 

It's just one of the many competition categories that the women are judged on ahead of Sunday night, at which point only 21 will be left in the running. 

Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, will join Mario Lopez to co-host the ceremony, which is set to air live at 8 p.m. ET on FYI. Additionally, it will be broadcasted in Spanish on Telemundo.

Miss Universe 2019: Costumes

To see how these beauty pageant contestants are combining patriotism with fashion, check out the gallery below!

BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Spain
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Vietnam
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Venezuela
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss U.S.A.
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Uruguay
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Ukraine
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Thailand
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss South Africa
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Slovak Republic
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Singapore
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Russia
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Romania
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Puerto Rico
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Portugal
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Poland
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Philippines
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Peru
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Paraguay
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Panama
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Norway
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Nicaragua
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Netherlands
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Nepal
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Myanmar
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Mexico
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Mauritius
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Malta
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Malaysia
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Laos
BENJAMIN ASKINAS/The Miss Universe Organization
Miss Kosovo
