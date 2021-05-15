Miss Universe 2021 Contestants Compete in Elaborate Costumes You Have to See to Believe

Watch : Spring Fashion Trends: Dad Pants, Bright Neon & Oversized Blazers

The 2021 Miss Universe is back and better than ever.

Last year's pageant was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now, it's time for the 74 contestants to show the judges what they got.

On Friday, May 14, all of the women gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., to model their costumes as part of the preliminary competition. While some ladies went for patriotic looks that celebrate their country's biggest exports, others went for traditional ensembles from the region.

It's just one of the many competition categories that the women are judged on ahead of Sunday night, at which point only 21 will be left in the running.

Olivia Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, will join Mario Lopez to co-host the ceremony, which is set to air live at 8 p.m. ET on FYI. Additionally, it will be broadcasted in Spanish on Telemundo.