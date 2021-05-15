Shanna Moakler Gets Tattoo of Ex Travis Barker’s Name Removed as Kourtney Kardashian Romance Heats Up

Watch : Shanna Moakler Likes Travis Barker "Downgraded" Comment

File this under: Ouch. Shanna Moakler is literally erasing the last trace of her ex-husband, Travis Barker, from her life.

As things get more serious between Travis and Kourtney Kardashian, Shanna went through an intense procedure to remove her former flame's name from her wrist. She turned to the L.A. beauty guru known as Nurse Jamie to use a "powerful laser" to "erase the remaining" part of her once-meaningful tattoo, as Shanna explained on Instagram on Friday, May 14.

Shanna posted a video of the laser removal and gave some A+ advice, saying, "It's my ex's name. Don't tattoo names on your body, kids. Don't do that."

"I've had tattoo removal before," she also shared, noting that she gets lidocaine injections to numb the area ahead of time.

Still, Shanna asked Jamie for a "stress ball" to help her cope with the anticipated pain from the $300,000 machine. Shanna added, "I'm going to try to power through."