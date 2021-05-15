Why Law & Order Fans Are Hoping for a Mega Crossover Event This Fall

Watch : Christopher Meloni Admits the Truth About His Butt

There's nothing Dick Wolf loves more than a crossover episode.

Fans of the Law & Order and Chicago franchises know this to be true. So, when NBC announced that Thursday nights this fall will be triple headed by Law & Order: For the Defense, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, we couldn't help but wonder if an epic crossover event was in our future.

Currently on Organized Crime, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is obsessed with taking down versatile crime boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Not to mention, the crime drama has already had two crossover events with its sister series, SVU. So, it wouldn't be wild to hope that a Wheatley arrest and subsequent trial might create a crossover opportunity between Organized Crime and the highly anticipated defense-centric show.

While Christopher and Dylan couldn't confirm this to be true during an exclusive chat with E! News, they didn't seem opposed to the idea.